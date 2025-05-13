Mozilla releases Firefox 138.0.3 to fix crashes, HDR issues, and more

Mozilla released a small bug-fixing update for Firefox 138. Version 138.0.3 follows the release of Firefox 138.0.1 two weeks ago, and it addresses four issues across platforms. Mozilla resolved crashes when viewing websites using WebGL, HDR issues on Linux, problems with certain shortcuts, and repeated crashes caused by SVG effects.

Here is the changelog:

Version 138.0.3, first offered to Release channel users on May 13, 2025 Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing websites that use WebGL. (Bug 1961191)

On Linux, fixed an issue where video playback would appear washed-out on Wayland when HDR support was unavailable. (Bug 1961610)

Fixed an issue where the "Match Case" shortcut Alt+C in the find-in-page toolbar did not toggle the checkbox as expected. (Bug 1952611)

Fixed an issue where the browser could repeatedly crash when certain SVG effects (like blur or drop shadow) were applied to very small areas. (Bug 1924241)

Firefox 138 arrived earlier in late April with some interesting changes. The browser received a profile manager so that you can keep your personal, work, or studying stuff separate from each other, some user interface improvements for those on Windows 11, more address bar improvements, tab groups for all users worldwide, and more. You can find the complete changelog here.

You can download Firefox 138.0.3 from the official website, the Microsoft Store (if you are on Windows 10 and 11), or Neowin's software page. Existing installations will get to the latest version automatically, but you can speed things up by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox.