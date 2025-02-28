Mozilla shifts its stance on user data protection, says sale of data is broadly defined

Mozilla has retracted its longstanding promise never to sell users' personal data. Until recently, a Firefox FAQ proudly declared, "Nope. Never have, never will," when asked if it sold users' personal data. An archived version of the FAQ from 30 January stated that Firefox products were expressly designed to protect user privacy by preventing data sales, even to third‐party advertisers. However, this definitive promise has now been removed from the current version.

In the updated data privacy FAQ, Mozilla clarifies that while it does not sell data in the conventional sense, and does not purchase data about its users, it can no longer make broad, blanket assurances. This change is attributed to certain legal jurisdictions that define the "sale of data" extremely broadly. As a result, Mozilla now explains that any data shared with partners for commercial viability is either anonymised, aggregated, or processed through privacy-enhancing technologies such as OHTTP.

The revision has sparked concern among users, with discussions on GitHub and Reddit criticising the new stance. Additionally, the updated terms of use now include a clause stating that by uploading or inputting information via Firefox, users grant Mozilla a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide licence to use that information. Many users have voiced their discontent, arguing that such broad rights over personal data are unacceptable.

One user remarked, "You cannot ask your users to give you these broad rights to their data. This agreement, as currently written, is not acceptable," reflecting the unease that has circulated online.

In response to the backlash, Mozilla has attempted to reassure users. In a blog post published on Wednesday, the company clarified that the licence is required solely to facilitate essential browser functionality. For example, without this licence, Firefox would be unable to process information input by users to navigate or interact with online content. Mozilla emphasised that this does not equate to ownership of user data, nor does it grant the company the right to use the data for purposes beyond those described in the Privacy Notice.

The updated Privacy Notice also touches on the handling of location-related data. Mozilla explained that when users search for location-specific keywords (e.g. "Boston"), such data might be shared with partners to deliver recommended or sponsored content. However, this process is designed to maintain user anonymity once the search suggestions are provided. Users are also given the option to disable Sponsored Suggestions entirely via the Firefox Support page.

This revision marks a significant shift in Mozilla’s approach to data privacy, highlighting the complex interplay between legal definitions, user expectations, and the commercial imperatives of running a modern web browser.

