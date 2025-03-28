MSEdgeRedirect is back from sleep, gets new update with improvements and new features

Windows 11 users know how hard the operating system is tied to Microsoft Edge. Features like news, search, widgets, weather, and other parts are linked to the Edge browser, even if you have Chrome, Vivaldi, Firefox, or any other browser set as the default. While Microsoft won't let users change that, third-party apps, as usual, save the day. One such app, MSEdgeRedirect, is back from its long sleep with a fresh update.

After over a year without updates, the maker of MSEdgeRedirect released version 0.8.0.0 with a bunch of fixes for PDF and news handling, Windows Spotlight, UWP apps, and more. Also, version 0.8.0.0 ditches Windows 8.1 support.

Here is the changelog:

Fixes Installer Typos (thanks @ThisAMJ)

Fixes PDF File Handling

Improves News Handler

Fixes Windows Spotlight (thanks @floatchallenged)

Removes Windows 8.1 Support

Removes Lemmy Search option (RIP)

Adds AI-Less Google Results option

Adds Passthrough for --user-data-dir

Adds Support for --from-ie-to-edge calls (Nirsoft apps)

Adds Passthrough for --win-session-start

Adds Support for bing.com/WS/redirect URLs

Improves Default Browser Recursion Error message

Fixes some UWP apps no longer working in Service Mode

Fixes Quick Settings being inaccessible in Windows 11 24H2

Updates Donation Link. Donators will no longer receive "item has been shipped" emails

Removes attempts to open failed to decode https://decodedUrl/ Microsoft Teams URLs

Added Detections and Disabling for UCPD which may prevent Europe Mode from working

MSEdgeRedirect is now available for download from its GitHub repository. You can also get it via Winget, Chocolatey, and Scoop. The app works on Windows 10 and 11, and it takes roughly 100 MB of space on your drive. Keep in mind that the app is still in Beta (and it is not dead, as the developer says), so expect changes and improvements in future releases, including a better user interface.