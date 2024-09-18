MSN Weather gets a feature that sends out alerts about unusual local weather trends

In your part of the world, you might have recently encountered days with long hot or cold periods, lots of rain, or even no rain. Are these big dips and rises really unusual? Microsoft now has a new feature in its MSN Weather service that is supposed to show how current weather trends compare to historical weather events.

In a post on the official Microsoft Bing blog, the company says MSN Weather now has what it calls the Climate Insights Engine. It uses decades of previous data about the world's temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind to compare the current trends in local areas to see if there are any changes from the norm.

If something in your local weather patterns does break from historical data, MSN Weather will send out a notification to you. Examples of such a notification could include if your local low temperatures are much lower than normal or if you have gone through a long period of little to no rain.

The Climate Insights Engine also has something Microsoft calls a Trendbuster, which predicts if a current local weather trend will finally end.

This is just the latest addition to the MSN Weather app and service, which has been named the most accurate global forecast provider by the ForecastWatch assessment company for the last two years.

In recent months, the service has been adding AI-based features that have made more accurate forecasts for global rain and clouds, along with better long-term weather predictions up to 30 days in advance.

Earlier this summer, Microsoft started testing changes to the pre-installed weather app in Windows 10 and 11. These included adding a Fluent-like design to the app's home page top bar, a new light theme, and a new Weather maps section with some new controls.