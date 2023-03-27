MultiVersus open beta to shut down in June but the game will launch in early 2024

MultiVersus, Warner Bros. Interactive's attempt to make a Super Smash Bros-style brawler, is going back to the development shop for more fine-tuning. The game's development studio, Player First Games, has announced that the open beta version of the game will be removed from download stores on April 4, and the beta will be taken offline on June 25, 2023.

MutiVersus allowed players to control a wide variety of characters in brawling matches, from Batman fighting Arya Stark from Game of Thrones to Bugs Bunny battling against the Iron Giant and more.

Unlike similar announcements of other live games closing their doors in 2023, like Apex Legends Mobile, Rumbleverse, and Crossfire X, MultiVersus will be back for a full launch sometime in early 2024. The blog post stated:

The MultiVersus Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity and a stepping stone to the next phase of the game. There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system and looking at new ways for players to connect with friends in the game.

Players who download MultiVersus before April 4 will be able to re-download the game even after it's taken offline on June 25. After that date, local offline matches will still be available, along with the game's training room The Lab, and any characters and cosmetic items the player has downloaded and used. While there will be no refunds made for in-game purchases, players will be able to keep all of their character progress along with all of their earned or purchased content when the game launches in early 2024.