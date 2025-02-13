Musk says Grok 3 will be rolled out in a week or two, claims it is 'scary smart'

During the World Governments Summit in Dubai, via a video call, billionaire and xAI owner Elon Musk announced that the company's next-generation AI chatbot, Grok 3, is in its final stages of development. He further added that Grok 3 will begin to roll out in a "week or two." Musk claimed that Grok 3 has powerful reasoning skills, thanks to its use of synthetic data, and described it as "scary smart."

Notably, synthetic data allows for several benefits, such as addressing data scarcity, removing sensitive information, reducing bias, and can analyze its own mistakes, and enhancing the chatbot's ability to generate several training examples. Other popular chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini, rely on real-world data.

While real-world data allows for the AI chatbot to understand human nuances and complexities, it could lead to accusations of data theft and could limit the amount of data the company has access to, potentially reducing a chatbot's overall capabilities.

xAI's Grok 3 will compete with the likes of ChatGPT (OpenAI), Gemini (Google), Claude (Anthropic), Mistral AI, and Meta's Llama. According to Reuters, during the conference, Musk said, "Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we've done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that's been released, that we're aware of, so that's a good sign."

Beyond discussing Grok 3, Musk also took a shot at OpenAI, the company he co-founded alongside Sam Altman in 2015, but currently no longer holds a stake in the company. He criticized OpenAI's shift towards making profits saying, "OpenAI is meant to be open source, non-profit, and now they changed the name to closed for maximum profit AI. They’re after money next level."

His comments come just a day after a team led by him made a $97.4 billion bid for the non-profit arm of OpenAI. In response to this bid, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on X (Musk-owned platform) instead offered to buy social media platform X for $9.74 billion.

Image via Depositphotos.com