Nano11 promises lightweight Windows 11 24H2, similar to AtlasOS, Tiny11

Towards the end of last month, Microsoft released the official system requirements for Windows 11 2024 LTSC which, interestingly, has optional requirements for TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, something which is mandatory for the Home and Pro editions.

Speaking of Home and Pro, Microsoft is currently busy ensuring the minimum system requirements for the upcoming version 24H2 on Windows 11 such that they are appropriately certified eligible or not. The same is happening for Server 2025 as well. Not much is expected to change, though, very old CPUs will no longer be able to bypass the requirements.

Regardless, entry-level processors can still have a hard time even though they are officially eligible. Owners of older PCs often search for lightweight variants of Windows or switch over to Linux. X user and tech enthusiast Bob Pony has released one such option today called nano11 based on Enterprise 24H2.

The user notes that the size is halved compared to when you install the official version of Windows 11 from Microsoft. It also removes Edge and much of the WinSxS folder. If you are wondering, WinSxS or Windows Side by Side essentially stores multiple versions of system files in order to ensure compatibility and stability of the OS during updates or other services.

However, the drawback of nano11 is that it also removes Windows Defender so users will have to proceed with caution and it is perhaps best avoided on systems that have valuable data.

Someone requested a new "nano11", not sure if anyone remembers it... But, it's basically half of a regular Windows 11 install size and removes features such as Windows Defender, Microsoft Edge and most of WinSxS folder.

Intended for low end PCs.



Download: https://t.co/khKidixnOH pic.twitter.com/XYUfImGVJS — Bob Pony ✨ (@TheBobPony) June 6, 2024

nano11 is similar to other such utilities like tiny11 and AtlasOS, among others, which also promise a lighter and snappier version of Windows with some caveats.