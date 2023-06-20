Need for Speed Unbound, Bramble: The Mountain King and more join Xbox Game Pass

Last week, with all the Xbox Game Showcase announcements (not to mention the Extended edition) that were happening, Microsoft didn't have the conventional Xbox Game Pass wave reveal. That was mended today, and the latest update reveals what's incoming to the subscription services in the next two weeks.

The star of the show this time is probably the drop from EA Play, with the 2022 entry in the Need for Speed franchise, Unbound, coming to Game Pass with its new art style. There is a heavy focus on indies this time too, with games like Bramble: The Mountain King and The Bookwalker being introduced.

The latest incoming games and their launch dates onto the Xbox console, PC, and cloud services are these:

Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – June 22

(Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – June 22 The Bookwalker (Console and PC) – June 22

(Console and PC) – June 22 Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 27

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 27 F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27 Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC) – June 29

(Console and PC) – June 29 Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3

(Console and PC) – July 3 Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5

From the bunch, The Bookwalker is available day one on Game Pass. A DC Universe 90-day free trial is also available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as a brand-new perk starting today.

Also, don't forget that major updates are hitting three first-party Xbox games available on Game Pass, which are Halo Infinite – Season 4: Infection, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moon.

As always, some games are leaving the subscription services as new ones arrive. June 30 will be the last day members will get to play these games unless they purchase them outright:

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Omori (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With the second and last wave of June out of the way, expect to see the next Xbox Game Pass announcement happen around July 4.