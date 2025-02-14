Netflix spotted working on integration with Apple TV app

The streaming giant Netflix is reportedly working on integrating with the Apple TV app, which allows content from its library to show up on Apple's unified interface on its streaming hardware. It is similar to how other services such as Disney+, Max, and Amazon Prime Video work with the Apple TV app.

FlatpanelsHD spotted the development first and it is reported to have received a prompt on their Apple TV 4K device to integrate Netflix into the Apple TV app. Once enabled, Netflix titles started showing up in the "Continue Watching" section in the Apple TV app. Users can also add titles such as Stranger Things and Squid Game to their Apple TV's universal watchlist.

Am I dreaming? Netflix integration in the Apple TV app? pic.twitter.com/yMeWk6x2US — FlatpanelsHD (@Flatpanels) February 14, 2025

It appears that the feature is still a work in progress. The website notes that the integration only currently supports Netflix Originals titles, not licensed content. It's reported that the integration only works in the US and doesn't work with Apple TV apps on other platforms like Smart TVs.

Speaking of which, Apple recently introduced the Apple TV app for Android over five years after its home-baked streaming service debuted.

While integrating services offers convenience to users, such as a universal watchlist, Netflix shied away from it not just on Apple TV but on other platforms like Google TV. Back in 2018, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings was against the idea of integrating with Apple TV. "We prefer to let our customers watch our content on our service,” Hastings told reporters at the time.

Neither Apple nor Netflix have made any official announcement regarding the integration. There is no word on when (or if) the integration will reach other markets. Meanwhile, the information comes not long after Netflix increased its subscription prices and added a new button to download entire seasons at once.