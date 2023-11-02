New gameplay trailer shows Omni-Man coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on November 9

NetherRealm Studios has released a new gameplay trailer for Omni-Man, the first post-launch fighter coming to Mortal Kombat 1. The trailer provides an extensive look at Omni-Man's moveset and fighting style as he goes up against Liu Kang.

To showcase Omni-Man's moveset and fighting style, NetherRealm released a gameplay trailer for the character. It features over two minutes of him demonstrating his super strength with punches and throws against Liu Kang. The trailer ends with a gruesome fatality finisher that stays true to Omni-Man's brutal nature from Invincible.

In addition to showcasing Omni-Man's super strength and special abilities, the new trailer confirms the character's release date. Players who purchase the Kombat Pack will be able to download and play as Omni-Man starting on November 9. The character will then be made available for individual purchase by all Mortal Kombat 1 owners on November 16.

Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons in the show, hails from the alien planet of Viltrum. He possesses immense superhuman strength and durability as a member of the powerful Viltrumite race. In the Invincible universe, Omni-Man is a superhero on Earth but ultimately has less than benevolent intentions regarding the planet.

Onmi-Man will be the first of six playable characters to be added to Mortal Kombat 1 in the Kombat Pack. Three will return MK characters (Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takahashi Takeda). The other two are Peacemaker, the DC Comics character and star of his own Max TVs, and Homelander, the powerful antagonist of Amazon Prime Video's live-action superhero show The Boys. There's no word on when those characters will be available to play yet.

In case you missed it, Mortal Kombat 1 was released last month for current-gen consoles and PC. Circana (formerly known as the NPD Group) announced that the game was the number two best-selling video game in the US for September.