New leak claims PlayStation 5 Slim coming in November 8 with Spider-Man 2 bundle

Sony unveiled refreshed versions of its PlayStation 5 consoles last week. In the announcement, the company said the smaller models will hit US markets next month. Today, a reliable leaker is reporting that the release date for the new PS5 Slim model (unofficial) may have leaked online.

According to posts on the French site Dealabs by leaker Billbil-kun, the PS5 Slim will launch in two waves in early November. It suggests that November 8 will release a special PS5 Slim bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

A few days later, on November 10, the PS5 will be available in a number of updated console options, including an all-digital version without a disc drive. This aligns with Sony's previous statement that the new slimmer PS5 model will launch in the United States and be available at select retailers and on the PlayStation website starting this November.

The PS5 Slim is 30% smaller and 18-24% lighter than the original PS5. It will also now support an optional external drive. Costing $79.99, Sony will begin offering a separate Blu-ray drive for the new digital edition. It can be affixed to the digital model's side to function just as the standard disk-drive version.

Pricing for the new models have been revealed as follows:

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



The company will also be selling the vertical stand, being shown off with the consoles in the shots above, for $29.99.

If the November release dates from this leak prove accurate, it appears Sony is targeting the holiday season for the debut of its redesigned PlayStation 5.

Source: Dealabs (French)