New leak reveals the purported colors of next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The rumor mill is buzzing about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to launch early next year. While leaks have also covered the standard Galaxy S25 and S25+ models, most of the attention has focused on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It was recently reported that Samsung would follow tradition and bundle the Galaxy S25 series with the One UI 7.1 update. It has been rumored that while the One UI 7 update will focus on improving a few things and making animations smoother, the One UI 7.1 update is the one that will introduce most of the new features.

Amidst ongoing discussions about software, a new leak from IceUniverse has popped up revealing the different color options the Galaxy S25 Ultra may launch in. According to the leak, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be offered in black, green, blue, and titanium. The tipster did add that there is still no information about the online-exclusive colors.

BREAKING！

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will debut in four color options:

Black, Green, Blue, TitaniumI

I don't know the online color scheme yet. pic.twitter.com/KNHZTC6lma — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 19, 2024

Do note that the official marketing names of the colors will be different from the plain ones mentioned in the leak. Also, it is purported that the green and blue colors will be of a different shade than the ones available for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung introduced a titanium frame with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it is expected to bring an even lighter and more durable titanium frame to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The camera rings on the Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold6 (and we aren't complaining!). Additionally, the cameras are expected to get an upgrade on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung is rumored to introduce satellite connectivity with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, rumors suggest that there is still a lot of confusion about the Galaxy S25 series processor.