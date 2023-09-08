New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows Jean-Claude Van Damme doing some Van Damage

Warner Bros. Games has released the official trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme as a special skin for Johnny Cage. This marks a 30-year journey to bring the iconic action star into the classic fighting game franchise.

The trailer shows Van Damme portraying Cage and utilizing his signature martial arts moves and one-liners. You can unlock the Van Damme character skin in the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition.

Series co-creator Ed Boon revealed the fascinating backstory in a recent interview. When developing the original Mortal Kombat game in the 90s, Boon and his team wanted to make a Van Damme-centric fighting game featuring the action star at the height of his popularity. However, they could not get Van Damme's approval at the time.

Over the next few decades, Boon repeatedly attempted to sign Van Damme for subsequent Mortal Kombat titles but was unsuccessful. Boon described it as a "full circle moment thirty years in the making."

We actually wanted to see the words 'Van Damme'. Bloodsport was big, and so was Universal Soldier, I think. So we called his people, and we were like 'we want to make a game based on Van Damme', and I don't know if he declined or just never got to him or something like that.

With his portrayal as Johnny Cage, Van Damme joins the roster of Mortal Kombat characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero and Raiden. Fans can finally pit a Van Damme-voiced Cage against the other iconic fighters when Mortal Kombat 1 launches.

Again, the Jean Claude Van Damme voice and skin for Johnny Cage is available in the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $109.99. It also lets you play the game several days early on September 14.

Earlier this week, NetherRealm Studios released a new trailer revealing that Megan Fox will join the roster as the playable fighter Nitara. Additional voice actors set to appear include J.K. Simmons, John Cena, and Antony Starr as Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander, respective.

The standard version of Mortal Kombat 1 will arrive on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can preorder the game now on Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases