New Roku Pro Series TVs launch later in April; OS update adds free digital art and more

In January, during CES 2024, Roku announced plans to sell a new, higher-end smart TV lineup, the Roku Pro Series. Today, the company revealed more information about those new TVs, including when and where they will be sold.

In a press release, Rokuy stated the new Pro Series TVs will all include a 4K QLED 120Hz display with mini-LED backlighting along with support for the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ HDR standards. The TVs will also support AMD Freesync Premium Pro, along with variable refresh rates for console and PC gamers.

Inside these TVs are what Roku says are an "all-new quad-core processor and Wi-Fi 6" wireless hardware, which it claims will let users launch apps and navigate content faster than with previous Roku TVs.

The Roku Pro Series will be sold in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models and will go on sale later this month starting at $899.99 up to $1,699.99 MSRP. They will be sold on the Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon websites. Amazon already has listings for the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, although they are currently listed as "Temporarily Out of Stock."

The new TVs will also come with a second edition of the Roku Voice Remote Pro. It will include features like backlit buttons, a 50 percent larger USB-C chargeable battery, a live TV button, and more. Roku will also sell it separately for $29.99.

The Roku OS 13 update was also announced today, and it will add some new features as well. The biggest is Backdrops, which allows users to turn their TVs into digital art frames with free selections of high-end artwork and images. The OS update also will include Smart Picture. Roku says:

As apps stream, Roku Smart Picture adjusts the backlighting, uniformity, and colors based on the type of TV. Additionally, Roku Smart Picture automatically optimizes the brightness and colors and selects the best picture mode—i.e., sports, movies, vivid, and standard—for the content you’re watching, offering a better TV viewing experience.

All new Roku-branded TVs purchased this spring and beyond will have Smart Picture set up by default. Roku OS 13 will roll out to all Roku devices in the coming months.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.