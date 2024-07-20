New Soulframe gameplay footage shows off more of the upcoming fantasy MMO

Digital Extremes, the makers of the popular free-to-play sci-fi third-person action game Warframe, first announced plans for a new free-to-play game, the fantasy-themed Soulframe, back in 2022. In 2023, it showed off a large amount of gameplay from Soulframe, and then went mostly quiet about its development.

Today, as part of Digital Extremes' annual TennoCon fan event, the developer showed about 17 minutes of gameplay from Soulframe as part of a developer live stream that was captured and posted by Gamespot on its YouTube channel.

The footage begins by showing off what's called the Warsong Prologue. It blends narrative elements with customization features for the Mother character. The footage takes a big time jump as the player character enters the Nightfold, a spiritual plan that will serve as the player hub. Characters can speak to their ancestors, assemble items in the crafting section, swap out weapons and gear, and most importantly you can pet your huge wolf mount.

The footage also showed off some of the third-person combat that will be in Soulframe, which combines melee with magical items. First, the player character encounters some fairly normal cannon fooder opponents. Then the footage switches over to show a battle with a mini-boss, a larger-than-normal human-like creature with a big staff. We also see a major NPC called Verminia in the footage who can help with the player character's cosmetic items. The final part of the footage has a brief glimpse of a very evil-looking creature which will likely be a big part of the game's lore and storylines.

At the moment, Soulframe does not yet have a launch date, but Digital Extremes has mentioned that it will launch first for PCs before going to consoles later. Digital Extremes will show off even more of Soulframe in another streaming event sometime in September