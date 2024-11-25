New video surfaces showcasing iOS-like improvements in One UI 7

A recent leak from @Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter) has shown off smoother animations in action for Samsung's upcoming One UI 7. The exact device used for the demo wasn’t revealed, but it’s speculated to be from Samsung’s S-series—possibly the Galaxy S24 or a related model. However, without concrete details, this is purely speculation.

The smoother animations shown in the video appear to address a long-standing criticism that Android’s interface feels less refined compared to iOS. Android animations have often faced criticism for lacking the smoothness and refinement seen in Apple’s ecosystem. To address this, Google introduced updates like Project Butter in Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, designed to improve animation fluidity by ensuring a consistent 60fps performance. Similarly, Android 12 brought Material You, which improved dynamic and seamless transitions. Despite these efforts, many Android skins, including Samsung’s One UI, have struggled to match the finesse of iOS.

One UI 7 seems to be addressing this gap more aggressively. Besides the improved animations, leaks suggest it borrows heavily from iOS in its design. For example, there’s talk of updated icons with a more rounded, 3D look, similar to Apple’s macOS and iOS styles. Samsung is also reportedly making changes to the notification and Quick Settings panels, splitting them into two panes akin to iOS and other Android-based interfaces like Xiaomi's HyperOS.

Additional features include changes to the lock screen, like more rounded widgets and swipe gestures for quick actions. The camera interface is also seeing updates, moving controls to the bottom of the screen for easier one-handed use.

While the first beta of One UI 7 is expected soon, the final release might be a while off, probably aligning with the launch of the Galaxy S25. If these leaks are accurate, it looks like Samsung is doubling down on creating a more polished and fluid experience, even if it means leaning heavily on iOS-like features.