New videos show dummies of the alleged Galaxy S25 Edge in black and silver

Much has already been said about Samsung's slimmest phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was first showcased during the Galaxy S25 series' Unpacked event in January. Information regarding its alleged size, weight, and price, and even a hands-on video, has already popped up on the internet, leaving little to the imagination.

It was also reported that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be narrower than the Galaxy S25+. Now, a YouTube channel named 더신자 TheSINZA has shared a video showcasing dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Edge in black and silver. Till now, we have officially seen the device in its silver color option, making this the first time it has been displayed in black, albeit as a dummy unit.

The video also compares the dimensions of the Galaxy S25 Edge dummy unit with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Since the video shows dummy units, the models may not look as premium as the final product. The video highlights the slim profile of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which stands at 5.84mm, compared to the 8.2mm thickness of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to launch its Galaxy S25 Edge rival, which is rumored to be called the iPhone 17 Air. Notably, leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

On the back, the dummy units reveal a vertical camera hump housing a dual-camera setup. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP primary and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the device is speculated to have a ceramic back panel.

The battery is tipped to be just 3,900 mAh, but the device could be priced under $1,299, with one leaker suggesting the pricing to be $999—similar to the Galaxy S25+.