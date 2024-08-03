Next year's iPhone 17 models could feature a 24MP selfie camera

We are a couple of months away from the launch of the much-awaited Apple iPhone 16 series. Much has already been talked about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, and we have a good idea of what we can expect from this year's iPhone models.

Details about next year's iPhone 17 lineup have also popped up now and then, and a fresh leak suggests that the entire iPhone 17 series will be equipped with a 24MP selfie camera. This suggests that Apple may double the megapixel count on next year's iPhone lineup compared to this and previous year's models.

Apple analyst Jeff Pu has shared a chart in a research note for investment bank Haitong (via Macrumors) indicating that the iPhone 17 series, including the rumored iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, will each feature a 24MP selfie shooter.

He further added that the front camera will be equipped with a six-element plastic lens. The TrueDepth 12MP front camera on the iPhone 15 features five plastic elements.

This isn't a new leak, because back in January this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already tipped that at least one model of the iPhone 17 series would feature a 24MP camera. The latest leak simply adds more weight to Kuo's claims.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple is eyeing to make the iPhone 17 Slim, which may replace the Plus model in the lineup, much thinner and lighter. Apple is also rumored to have reserved all of TSMC's 2nm chip capacity for the 2025's iPhone 17 lineup.

The iPhone 17 Slim could feature a single rear camera of 48MP resolution, which is expected to be made by Samsung and not Sony. It may be powered by the A19 chipset and feature a display of 2,740 x 1,260 resolution. But there have been reports about the iPhone 17 Slim production running into a hitch.