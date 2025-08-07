Next year's OLED MacBook Pro could get iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Samsung and Apple may be rivals on various fronts, but they do rely on each other; more often than not, Apple depends on Samsung for key components used in its laptops, tablets, and iPhones. A fresh report suggests that Samsung Display, the display wing of Samsung Electronics, has bagged the order to supply OLED panels for the first OLED MacBook Pro, speculated to launch next year.

The OLED MacBook Pro is rumored to undergo a major redesign. First things first, Apple will switch from LCD panel to OLED. Next, it will get a chip upgrade, possibly featuring the new M6 chipset. The MacBook Pro is also expected to be thinner.

But most notably, according to Digitimes Asia, Apple could bring the Dynamic Island to the OLED MacBook Pro next year. This will be possible because of the OLED panel, which will allow Apple to shift from the notch to the Dynamic Island, which was first introduced on iPhones.

While the Dynamic Island isn't quite the same as the punch-hole, it would still be a welcome change for MacBook Pro users who have long dealt with the notch. The report further adds that, as Samsung will get busy supplying OLED panels for the MacBook Pro, China's BOE is planning to grab orders for the iPad.

BOE is positioning itself as a top contender for future iPad displays by investing in 8.6-generation OLED using LTPO technology. Apple's move to shift over to BOE will allow it to put pricing pressure on its Korean suppliers.

For now, Apple is expected to launch an M5-powered MacBook Pro this year, followed by the redesigned OLED MacBook Pro next year.

Let us know in the comments below if you are happy to see the notch go in favor of the Dynamic Island, or if you have some other solution in mind for Apple.