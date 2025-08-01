Nintendo announces price increase for the Switch and accessories in the US

Nintendo is the latest gaming giant to raise prices of its gaming hardware, following in the footsteps of Microsoft's Xbox line. Nintendo of America announced today that prices of some of its hardware and accessories are going up in the United States. The pricing changes are going live starting next week.

From the console side, what's being affected is the last-generation Nintendo Switch family. This includes the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch Lite. Some Switch accessories are also a part of the change, though specifics were not mentioned today.

Right now, the Switch console is listed at $299.99, the Switch Lite comes in at $199.99, and the Switch OLED costs $349.99. The new prices have not been announced just yet. However, going by previous hikes in Canada, the prices may rise by at least $20 each for each console.

In addition, products like "certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo," will also see adjustments according to the company.

For now, the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 handheld gaming system is not affected by the price hikes. The Switch 2 has already sold over six million units per the company's latest earnings report. Games for both Switch and Switch 2 (both physical and digital) are also untouched in the pricing department, with Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions also remaining the same.

However, in the same announcement, Nintendo warned that "price adjustments may be necessary in the future" for the latest generation hardware and ongoing services too.

The new pricing will go live starting August 3, 2025, with Nintendo saying that the changes are being made "based on market conditions" in the United States.