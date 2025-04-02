Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is later today, here's how to watch it and what to expect

The Switch 2 is just around the corner, and just as Nintendo announced during the original reveal back in January, a dedicated Direct showcase for the new console is happening later today. There has been a constant flow of rumors and leaks regarding the fresh hardware from Nintendo for months now, but it's finally time for the official details to surface.

The Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 showcase will kick off at 6 am PT/ 9 am ET/ 2 pm BST on the company's YouTube channel (embedded below). The company has also confirmed now that the livestream will be "approximately 60 minutes long," offering "a closer look" at the highly anticipated device.

The show is expected to reveal just how much horsepower this latest hybrid console will have for its games. There have also been hints about new functionality, like a mouse mode for the Joy-Cons and a special link button that Nintendo has kept secret. A launch date for the device, which is rumored to be in May or June, as well as the price, will almost certainly be revealed today, too.

Ongoing rumors and leaks say that Nintendo is looking to price the hardware around $400, $100 higher than the original Switch's launch price eight years ago in 2017.

Considering the confirmed length of the presentation, speculation about what it could contain other than the aforementioned details has already taken over gaming spaces. Many are expecting Nintendo to reveal a major first-party game to promote as a launch title for the new hardware, too, which may land alongside a swath of latest-generation games, like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur's Gate 3, and plenty of Xbox ports.

Don't forget that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible as well, with buyers also being able to play their original Switch games. Much like other current-generation consoles, publishers may start selling Switch 2-enhanced versions of their games for the latest hardware. The Virtual Game Cards and digital game sharing capabilities the company announced recently will also be day-one features on the new console.

More Switch 2 gaming content is already confirmed by Nintendo for after the event, too. Two Treehouse Live events will be happening on April 3 and 4, offering hours of more gameplay straight from the Switch 2 for those wanting to know more about the device's capabilities.