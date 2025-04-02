Nintendo Switch 2 out June 5 featuring 120FPS LCD display and 256GB storage

Eight years after the launch of the massively successful hybrid console, the Switch, Nintendo is bringing out a sequel to the masses in just a couple of months. Following the announcement of the Switch 2 earlier this year, today Nintendo hosted its latest Direct showcase with a closer look at the upcoming console, plus details about its launch plans.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 worldwide. It will cost $449.99 for the base edition.

The Switch 2 is a 1080p resolution system supporting up to 120fps on its LCD screen (with HDR support). 256GB of internal storage has been confirmed for the base unit too, with faster read and write speeds than the last console. When docked, the console will be able to output at 4K HDR, on supported games, to compatible displays. A fan will be present on the dock itself to keep the Switch 2 cool while playing games at more power as well.

As for the controllers, the company is touting a more comfortable experience with larger buttons and control sticks. Mouse controls are confirmed too, letting Joy-Cons be used on a flat surface for navigation and, potentially, in upcoming games. The Joy-Cons are now attached magnetically to the console.

The new C button on the right Joy-Con that everyone has been curious about turned out to be a communications button, letting users open a chat and streaming window to quickly check on their friends. The Game Chat feature works while in docked and handheld modes, with a mic now being featured on top of the console itself. A separate Switch 2 camera is also launching alongside the console for use in group video chats with Game Chat and some game features.

A new Switch 2 Pro Controller is coming soon as well, with it touting an audio jack and a C button of its own for full compatibility with the new system.

As for returning features, the Switch 2 continues the company's trend of hybrid approach for its consoles, allowing both handheld and docked TV play. Backward compatibility is confirmed for last-generation Switch games. However, regular microSD cards will not be supported on the Switch 2, with it only supporting microSD Express.

Nintendo will be charging for Upgrade Packs to enhance Switch games for the Switch 2, with first-party games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom already being confirmed for the program. Pricing has not been announced just yet.

Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, Hitman World of Assassination, Split Fiction, Street Fighter 6, Elden Ring, Hades 2, and many more games have been confirmed for the system from third-party publishers already.