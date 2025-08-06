No more slip-ups: Teams will now ask you to hide sensitive info during screen sharing

Microsoft Teams is the company's flagship tool for online communication and collaboration, and it receives new features on a fairly regular basis. The company recently revealed all the new capabilities it introduced in the product during the month of July 2025. Now, Microsoft has introduced the general availability of an enhancement that is bound to please many of its customers.

Microsoft has announced the general availability of sensitive content detection in Teams. As the name suggests, this capability automatically prevents customers from sharing sensitive content during screensharing sessions in Teams. This includes confidential data like credit card numbers, bank account numbers, social security numbers, passport numbers, taxpayer IDs, and similar identification details.

Teams will automatically scan a shared screen and alert the user when they are sharing any of the aforementioned content types. This alerting mechanism will be twofold; it will notify the presenter and the organizer, and it will prompt the presenter to stop sharing their screen. Attendees will not be made aware of this process in any way.

Sensitive content detection works on web, mobile, and desktop versions of Teams, but keep in mind that it requires a Teams Premium license. Those with access to it can enable it from meeting options, under Advanced protection > Detect sensitive content during screen sharing. This mechanism will work automatically in the background, but it won't proactively block your screensharing session, as it could cause unnecessary disruption﻿s in case of a false positive. Microsoft wants the user to remain in control while this particular feature just acts as a "guardian angel" for your screen. This is arguably a very handy capability to have in your arsenal as it decreases the chances of customers accidentally sharing private information.

This isn't Microsoft's only recent feature in the domain of screensharing. Just last week, it announced that Teams admins will be able to see telemetry data for screensharing in order to ensure compliance and detect if confidential information is being leaked to external personnel.