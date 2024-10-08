Nothing announces open beta program for Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15

Top smartphone brands including Google and Samsung are yet to roll out stable Android 15 updates for their devices. VIVO, on the other hand, has already handed over a stable Android 15 update to its flagship devices.

Now, another smartphone brand, Nothing, has announced its Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta program, which is based on Android 15. Nothing OS 3.0 update is scheduled to arrive on all of its smartphones this year, with the Open Beta already available for the Nothing Phone 2a owners.

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to join the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta program in November, while the Phone 1, Phone (2a), and CMF Phone 1 to get the update in December this year. Interested users need to download an APK and then install it on their phones. After that, they need to navigate to Settings > System > Update to Beta version.

It should be noted that since Nothing OS 3.0 is available in the beta version, users will come across bugs. So, this update should not be installed on daily driver phones. The Nothing OS 3.0 update brings a lot of new features to the table. Here is the official changelog:

Lock screen

🔒 New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen.

🕰️ Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style.

🖼️ Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.

🤖 Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.

📌 For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required.

🧩 Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience.

🖼️ Enhanced widget library design.

🎨 Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.

📷 Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.

🖼️ Reduced HDR scene processing time.

📷 Optimised portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size.

🌑 Boosted camera performance in low-light environments.

🔍 Improved zoom slider display.

📱 Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.

📐 Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

📍 Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access.

🔔View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.

👆 New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.

🗃️ Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

🖥️ Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

🚀 Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.

⬅️ Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

Let us know in the comments below if you have installed the Nothing OS 3.0 update on your Nothing phone.