Nuclear safety watchdog fines Samsung for leaked radiation exposure incident in South Korea

Samsung is facing significant backlash after an incident where two workers were hospitalized after exposure to radiation at its Giheung semiconductor plant in South Korea, which is located around 40 km south of Seoul. Investigations by South Korea's nuclear safety watchdog found significant lapses in the way Samsung handles safety at its semiconductor plant, and fined Samsung for the safety breach.

The incident occurred on May 27, 2024, when the employees of the plant were exposed to strong X-rays while working with equipment that was designed for semiconductor analysis. The exposure led to the hospitalization of both workers, who reported symptoms of swollen fingers and red spots. The workers were exposed to radiation levels at 94 sieverts and 28 sieverts, which is significantly higher than the safety threshold of 0.5 sieverts. Initial blood tests showed no chromosomal abnormalities, although further monitoring and testing are ongoing.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) of South Korea launched an official investigation into this matter and found out that Samsung's plant lacked important security and safety protocols. The investigation revealed that the incident was caused when a safety device that should automatically shut off the radiation, failed to activate on its own. The NSSC reported that three out of eight of such safety systems at the facility were not functioning correctly due to deliberate tampering, although it was unable to identify who was responsible for this tampering and when it happened.

The NSSC has now fined Samsung 10.5 million won (around $7,900) for its mismanagement of the safety equipment. There could also be an official police investigation to look into the matter. The company had since then, suspended the use of the involved equipment.

Samsung has stated that it will cooperate with the NSSC regarding the investigation and will also support the workers, while also ensuring to prevent any further accidents.

