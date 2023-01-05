Nvidia 528.02 Game Ready driver delivers RTX 4070 Ti support

The first graphics driver update of Nvidia in 2023 is focused on its latest hardware launch. Just as the brand-new RTX 4070 Ti rolls out, the GeForce Game Ready 528.02 WHQL driver has also hit the masses with official support.

In addition to being a recommended install for those picking up the new graphics card, support for DLSS 3 usage in Conqueror’s Blade and Dakar Desert Rally has arrived with this driver too.

It's bug fixes that are up next, with Nvidia managing to squash quite a few of them in this update:

Portal RTX hang during resolution/mode change and GFE recording [3894168]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

AVS4You monochrome video preview [3890225]

Players report black/grey screens in Outer Wilds with 522.25 driver [3841593]

Lumion Pro 12.3 - Heavy corruption observed on app window [3784371]

Fixed brightness issue on some Notebooks [3765244]

Here are the known issues still being looked at:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]

[Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

The Nvidia 528.02 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app. Those who prefer direct downloads can find standalone links below. The release notes can be read here.

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs: