Nvidia 576.52 driver adds support RTX 5060, also brings more bug fixes

Nvidia is releasing the GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card today, and to match with it, the company also has a Game Ready driver with official support for the new hardware. The Nvidia WHQL-certified 576.52 Game Ready driver also has support for Dune: Awakening and F1 25, bringing tech like DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation on launch day.

Nvidia says the new desktop GPU is available today starting at $300, with cards coming from board partners like ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC. Using its DLSS 4 frame generation tech, the company says that the RTX 5060 8GB will have double the performance of the RTX 4060.

Here are the gaming and general bug fixes included in this release:

Fixed Gaming Bugs

FIXED [F1 23/F1 24] Game crashes at the end of a race [5240429]

FIXED [Diablo II Resurrected] Game displays black screen corruption when using DLSS [5264112]

FIXED [SCUM] Game may crash after updating to R575 drivers [5257319]

FIXED Shader disk cache will not be created with certain games if OS username contains unicode characters [5274587]

Fixed General Bugs

FIXED [Lumion 12] Missing certain UI components [5213228]

FIXED [Varjo XR3] Varjo XR3 HMD is not working on RTX 50 series GPUs [5173753]

FIXED [Notebook] GeForce RTX 50 series TGP limit may be clipped earlier [5170771]

The problems Nvidia engineers are still working on solving are these:

Flickering/corruption around light sources in Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut [5138067]

Cyberpunk 2077 will crash when using Photo Mode to take a screenshot with path tracing enabled [5076545]

EA Sports FC 25 may crash during gameplay [5251937]

[Forza Horizon 5] Game may crash after extended gameplay [5131160]

[RTX 50 series] Dragons Dogma 2 displays shadow flicker [5252205]

[RTX 50 series] Video playback in a web browser may show brief red/green flash corruption [5241341]

Wuthering Waves may randomly crash during gameplay after updating to R575 drivers [5259963]

[RTX 50 series] Enshrouded crashes after launching game [5279848]

[NVIDIA App] Adding an unsupported app to NVIDIA App and enabling Smooth Motion forces it globally to other apps [5243686]

[RTX 50 series][Battlefeld 2042] Random square artifacts may appear around lights during gameplay [5284105]

Changing a setting in the "NVIDIA Control Panel" -> "Manage 3D Settings" may trigger shader disk cache rebuild [5282396]

[Gray Zone Warfare] Game may crash on startup [5284518]

The Nvidia 576.52 driver is now available for download in the Nvidia app and GeForce Experience. Standalone download links can be found here, and here are the official release notes (PDF).