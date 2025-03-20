Nvidia App gets display scaling, color settings, DLSS input resolution, and more

As promised earlier, Nvidia is adding more features to its shiny new Nvidia App for Windows. With the latest update, version 11.0.3, users can adjust the input resolution for DLSS (this settings adjusts the output performance and image quality) and access two features from the old Nvidia Control Panel app: display scaling and display color settings. In addition, the update packs some bug fixes and optimal settings support for more games.

Here is the list of new features:

Customize Input Resolution For DLSS Super Resolution You can now adjust the input render resolution for DLSS Super Resolution, enabling precise tuning of the new transformer model to optimize performance or enhance image quality. Available for supported titles under Graphics > Driver Setting > DLSS Override - Super Resolution. New Control Panel Features Added Display Scaling Settings, letting you choose different scaling modes, including integer scaling, and decide whether the GPU or monitor handles the scaling process. Available under System > Display.

Added Display Color Settings, which lets you adjust and calibrate the color settings for your display. Available under System > Display.

Here are the fixed bugs

Resolved an issue where desktop capture was not activated when using hotkeys.

Fixed an issue where Farming Simulator 25 was not detected in the game library.

Fixed an issue with keyboard support in the display tab.

Various stability fixes.

And here is the list of games that now support optimal settings within Nvidia App:

Avowed

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

SUPERVIVE

You can download Nvidia App from the official website. It works on Windows 10 and 11 systems with GeForce graphics cards all the way down to GTX 800 and graphics driver 551.52 or newer.

Full release notes for version 11.0.3 are available here.