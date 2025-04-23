Nvidia could again have a free 5060 Ti reign before AMD has an answer with RX 9060, 9070 GRE

Earlier this year at CES 2025, AMD was expected to unveil details about its RX 9070 series RDNA 4 GPUs. However, that didn't happen as the company shied away from sharing them even though the media, like Neowin, was pre-briefed about it.

AMD did not reveal the 9070 series and RDNA 4 architecture details until much later, when it finally shared the elements of its latest GPU microarchitecture. We covered it in this dedicated article.

To AMD's credit, though, the delay actually turned out to be a good move as the Radeon team got time to review pricing and other factors before making the move on take on Nvidia's 5070 series. As such, the company's 9070 XT went on to receive a 10 out of 10 in our gaming test and a 9 out of 10 in AI as we felt the 9070 XT was providing excellent value for money.

AMD could be planning for a similar strategy this time around as well. A new report from Board Channels forum suggests that the RX 9060 XT may not be landing before May 18, though it is unclear whether this would be the actual availability date or just the announcement date.

However, that is not the worrying thing as the report also alleges that Nvidia has also delayed its RX 9070 GRE to Q4 2025. If the report is indeed accurate, then Nvidia will once again have no direct competition for the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB for at least several months.

To be fair, the 9070 GRE was supposed to land in China first anyway, with the chances of it hitting the other markets later. However, if China itself sees 9070 GRE initial shipments in Q4 2025, then the US arrival may be pushed into 2026.

From our previous informed performance guesstimation, we already know that the RX 9060 XT will not be able to compete with the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti; however, we did find that the 9070 GRE could have done a phenomenal job completely stomping the 5060 Ti, given GRE's alleged specs.