Nvidia GeForce NOW gains support for Grounded 2, Mafia: The Old Country, and more

August is almost here, and Nvidia is already preparing the games that will gain support during the month for its cloud gaming service. GeForce NOW subscribers are about to get a whole lot of new releases added to their service across Steam and PC Game Pass, including a new Xbox title, Farming Simulator 25, and even the new 2K Mafia game.

Ahead of the August additions, a whole lot of games are being made available for cloud play today. Microsoft and Obsidian Entertainment's new early access survival game Grounded 2 is a part of it, alongside several indie releases.

Here are the games gaining support on the platform today and tomorrow:

Grounded 2 (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 29)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 29) Achilles: Survivor (New release on Steam, July 29)

(New release on Steam, July 29) Frosthaven (New release on Steam, July 31)

(New release on Steam, July 31) Dead Take (New release on Steam, July 31)

(New release on Steam, July 31) Farming Simulator 25 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Aug. 1)

(New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Aug. 1) High on Life (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) The King Is Watching (Steam)

(Steam) Ultimate Chicken Horse (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

As for August, 11 games are slated to gain support on GeForce NOW. Mafia: The Old Country, the latest entry in the long-running narrative-focused action series, is one of these releases:

Mafia: The Old Country (New release on Steam, Aug. 8)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 8) Echoes of the End (New release on Steam, Aug. 12)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 12) Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition (New release on Steam, Aug. 14)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 14) Supraworld (New release on Steam, Aug. 15)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 15) VOID/BREAKER (New release on Steam, Aug. 20)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 20) Aztecs: The Last Sun (New release on Steam, Aug. 28)

(New release on Steam, Aug. 28) Among Us 3D (Steam)

(Steam) Funko Fusion (Steam)

(Steam) Field of Glory II: Medieval (Steam)

(Steam) The Rogue Prince of Persia (New release on Ubisoft)

(New release on Ubisoft) No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Steam)

Keep in mind that, unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via Nvidia's cloud servers.