Nvidia gives a timeline on ending Windows 10 driver support

Windows 10 turned 10 years old just a few days ago. The aging operating system is soon reaching the end of support stage, unless you opt for extended support from Microsoft. Now, Nvidia has detailed how it plans to support the aged, but still popular, operating system as it focuses on future driver updates for its GeForce graphics cards.

In a blog post published today, Nvidia detailed a support plan for Windows 10, as well as the classic GPUs built on the Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta architectures.

Interestingly, Nvidia will be providing drivers for Windows 10 for an extra year after Microsoft ends support for it. This means that Nvidia Game Ready drivers will remain incoming to Windows 10 until at least October 2026. The OS is officially reaching end of support on October 14, 2025

The company said that this decision was made to make sure that owners of its graphics card will keep receiving optimizations for upcoming games and applications.

"We’re extending Windows 10 Game Ready Driver support for all GeForce RTX GPUs to October 2026, a year beyond the operating system’s end-of-life, to ensure users continue to receive the latest day-0 optimizations for new games and apps," it explained.

Meanwhile, as previously revealed, Volta, Pascal, and Maxwell generation graphics cards of Nvidia are on the chopping block for driver support as well. The company says that this October, a graphics driver will reach the TITAN V, GeForce GTX 10, and GTX 900 series, and other cards from these lineups, containing final optimizations. Following this, only quarterly security updates will be delivered.

The Volta, Pascal, and Maxwell security updates are slated to continue until October 2028. Nvidia says that this level of support is "well beyond industry norms."