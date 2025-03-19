Nvidia lowers the price of RTX 50 series graphics cards but only in Europe

If you live in Europe and want one of Nvidia's latest RTX 50 series graphics cards, there is some good news: Nvidia has lowered the prices by up to 100 EUR (~$108) across the lineup.

Videocardz reports that the price adjustment is due to the recent changes in the EUR-USD exchange rate. The European currency is getting stronger amid the tariff debacle in the United States, and Nvidia is changing the European prices of its graphics cards accordingly.

The RTX 5090 is getting the biggest price decrease. The flagship graphics card is now 100 EUR cheaper—2,229 EUR instead of 2,329 EUR on launch (-4.3%). The RTX 5080 is 50 EUR cheaper: 1,119 EUR vs 1,169 EUR. The price of the RTX 5070 Ti has not changed, and the RTX 5070 is 30 EUR less expensive: 619 EUR vs 649 EUR. In the UK, the RTX 5090 is now also £50 cheaper.

Despite the price cut, obtaining Nvidia's latest graphics cards remains a challenge, just like everywhere else, due to significantly inflated retail prices. Sadly, price and availability are not the only problems with the RTX 50 series. These graphics cards are surrounded by quite a large number of controversies, from still-melting connectors to missing ROPs and all sorts of driver issues. While the latter can be addressed (and it is addressed by Nvidia's latest driver), other problems are not so easy to resolve.

Despite all the issues and poor availability, Nvidia recently said it shipped twice as many RTX 50 cards during the first five weeks after launch as the RTX 40 series, which is an interesting claim, considering the fact that the RTX 4090 had been the only RTX 40 GPU available for over a month. The RTX 4090 was launched on October 12, 2022, while the RTX 4080 hit store shelves on November 16, 2022, exactly five weeks later.