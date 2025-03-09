Nvidia releases another hotfix to resolve even more problems with RTX 50 graphics cards

If you are one of the lucky owners (or unlucky, considering the staggering amount of issues plaguing these cards) of one of Nvidia's new RTX 50 graphics cards, you might want to download the latest hotfix driver. Nvidia released version 572.75 to address two important issues in the lineup.

The first patch fixes the problem with the RTX 5080 and 5090 not being able to operate at proper clock speeds after overclocking and rebooting your system. The second bug affects the entire RTX 50 series, and it causes the graphics cards to crash to a black screen.

Interestingly, this is not the first black screen issue in the RTX 50 lineup. Several days ago, Nvidia released another hotfix to resolve a bug causing RTX 50-powered PCs to boot into a black screen.

Here is the changelog for Nvidia GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 572.75:

GeForce Hotfix Display Driver version 572.75 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 572.70: [GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]

[GeForce RTX 50 series] GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen [5120886]

The new hotfix is based on the latest driver 572.70, which arrived earlier this week with the RTX 5070 support and a fix for the aforementioned bug with PCs booting into a black screen when connected to monitors via DisplayPort. Downloading the latest hotfix will get you all the fixes and changes included in driver 572.70 as well.

You can get Nvidia GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 572.75 on the official support website. Release notes are available on the same page. As usual, changes in 572.75 will be included in the next Game Ready WHQL driver in the upcoming days or weeks.