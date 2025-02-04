Nvidia releases new hotfix driver with patches for Valorant crashes and FFXVI freezes

Nvidia has released a new hotfix driver to address two bugs in the latest GeForce Game Ready driver. These hotfix releases do not happen often, and Nvidia uses them to fix critical issues that cannot wait for the next Game Ready WHQL release.

Version 572.24, which builds upon the recently released Game Ready driver 572.16, fixes two bugs. One is for those on the latest RTX 5000 graphics cards suffering not only from empty wallets but also from Valorant crashing upon startup. The second bug fixes a problem with Final Fantasy XVI causing PCs to freeze if the user runs Windows 11 version 23H2.

Here is the changelog:

[GeForce RTX 5080] Valorant may crash when starting game [4951583]

[Windows 11 23H2] When exiting Final Fantasy XVI, PC may freeze [5083532]

If you do not need these specific fixes, you can skip the update and wait for the next driver release. Nvidia usually includes hotfix patches in the following Game Ready driver updates.

You can download Nvidia's latest hotfix driver from the official support website. Full release notes are available on the same page. If you run an older Game Ready driver, check out what is new in version 572.16 in our separate article.