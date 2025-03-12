Nvidia reportedly announces RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 on March 13

Nvidia's RTX 5000 Series graphics card lineup is about to expand. VideoCardz reports that the company briefed the media about the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 announcement on March 13, 2025.

The RTX 5060 series reportedly consists of three variants: the RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB VRAM, the RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM, and the RTX 5060 (also with 8GB of memory). This is the same configuration as the previous-gen RTX 4060 Ti/non-Ti variants.

Nvidia's new mid-range graphics cards are expected to feature more CUDA cores, faster (DDR7) memory, and higher TGP. In the Ti variant, customers will see a jump from 4352 cores to 4608 cores, while in the non-Ti variant, the upgrade will be more significant: from 3072 to 4352 CUDA cores.

Although the amount of RAM is not going to change (which makes quite a lot of PC enthusiasts with tighter budgets quite upset), Nvidia is upgrading from GDDR6/GDDR6X to GDDR7. This increases memory clocks from 18 and 17Gbps to 28Gbps and the bandwidth up from 288/272GB/s to 448GB/s.

According to VideoCardz, Nvidia also "upgraded" the RTX 5060 to another chip tier. It now uses XX6 (GB206) instead of XX7 (AD107) in the RTX 4060, leaving the GB207 chip for the upcoming RTX 5050 (less powerful Nvidia graphics cards use dies with higher numbers).

Here is a quick spec rundown (keep in mind these specs have not been confirmed yet):

RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 Die GB206-300 GB206-250 CUDA cores 4608 3840 Memory 16GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR7 Clocks 28 Gbps Memory Bus 128 bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s TGP 180W 150W

Prices and the launch date are not known yet. Expect full details tomorrow with the official announcement.

Source: VideoCardz