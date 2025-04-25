Nvidia reportedly launches RTX 5060 on May 19

Nvidia has one more RTX 50 series graphics card to launch in the pipeline. While the RTX 5060 Ti is already available, the RTX 5060 has yet to receive its official launch date. VideoCardz reports that Nvidia's budget-friendly RTX 5060 is coming as soon as May 19. Reportedly, Nvidia has already confirmed the date, and it is now working with its board partners on the launch details.

Speaking of details, Nvidia allegedly set the embargo date to the same day, May 19, which means potential buyers will have to decide without checking reviews first. This might not be a good sign for the cheapest RTX 50 Series graphics card (Nvidia's performance charts below).

The RTX 5060 with 8GB of video memory is launching at $299 MSRP, which is the same price as the previous-gen RTX 4060. While the price is unchanged, the RTX 5060 offers more CUDA cores (3,840 over 3,072), faster memory (28 Gbps over 17 Gbps), and higher memory bandwidth (448 GBps over 272 GBps). It also has a slightly higher TDP of 145W.

The RTX 5060 could be the most affordable RTX 50 Series graphics card for some time, as there are no confirmed rumors on lower-end tiers, such as the RTX 5050 (RTX 4050 never materialized outside its laptop variant). It will be interesting to see how the market reacts to the launch and prices in light of the overall discontent with the RTX 5060 Ti models having only 8GB of memory in the lower-spec variant and generally poor quality of Nvidia's recent drivers.

AMD plans to take on Nvidia's more affordable graphics cards with the RX 9060 XT, and the company has already confirmed plans for product announcements on May 21, 2025, at the Computex 2025 stage in Taiwan. Cheaper Radeon GPUs could be revealed there alongside new Ryzen processors for AI PCs.

Source: VideoCardz