Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 are now official, starting at just $299

Following a number of spec and price leaks, the RTX 5060 lineup is now official. Nvidia's most popular desktop graphics cards tier has been upgraded to the Blackwell generation, offering gamers newer, more powerful GPUs with a starting price of just $299.

The lineup consists of three models. The entry-level RTX 5060 costs $299 and features 8GB of video memory. Meanwhile, the RTX 5060 Ti is available in two variants, to the disappointment of many: one with 8GB of memory for $379 and one with 16GB of vRAM for $429. All three models feature GDDR7 memory with 448GB/sec bandwidth.

Nvidia's XX60 series graphics cards are the most popular on Steam, and the company says the new RTX 5060/Ti models are a perfect upgrade for those with older GPUs like the GTX 1660 or RTX 2060, promising "double the performance of the previous generation RTX 4060" (with DLSS 4 multi-frame generation, of course). Like the other, more expensive siblings, both the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti feature the latest shader cores, tensor cores, RTX cores, GDDR7 memory, video encoders/decoders, and DisplayPort 2.1.

Nvidia promises over 100 FPS at 1080p in the newest games. For example, the company touts 330 FPS in Marvel Rivals, 148 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077, 130 FPS in Black Myth Wukong, 114 FPS in Alan Wake, and 208 FPS in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

The RTX 5060 Ti in both variants will be available tomorrow, April 16. As for the cheaper RTX 5060 with 8GB of vRAM and laptop variants of the RTX 5060 (starting at $1,099), Nvidia plans to launch them in May. However, do not expect Founders Edition cards from Nvidia. The RTX 5060 series will only be available from add-in card providers, such as ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, Palit, Zotac, and more.