NVIDIA RTX Remix to help modders add ray tracing to old DirectX 8 and 9 games

Mods can make games even more engaging and immersive. Now NVIDIA has made it relatively easy to add modern-day features such as ray tracing to classic games. Using NVIDIA’s RTX Remix, modders can completely rejuvenate the visuals of decades-old games.

NVIDIA unveiled RTX Remix, a platform to help modders remaster games, and add ray tracing features to DirectX 8 and 9 games. Using this tool, modders can significantly improve the textures and lighting effects of older games. Classic games could also benefit from NVIDIA DLSS (deep learning super sampling).

A game mod created using NVIDIA RTX Remix will essentially replace a game's original API with a 64-bit Vulkan renderer. Modders can easily export their RTX Remix mods into files and then drag and drop them into a game's directory alongside the executable. NVIDIA assures these new RTX mods shouldn't conflict with those from Nexus Mods or other sites.

NVIDIA RTX Remix will rework the assets of games that support fixed function graphics pipelines. Specifically speaking, the platform will intercept draw calls and reinterpret game assets, and convert them into the Universal Scene Description (USD). NVIDIA claims these newly converted assets should work with popular game development apps such as Adobe Substance 3D Painter, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max, Blender, SideFX Houdini, and Unreal Engine.

Decades-old games generally lack a lot of components and data required by ray tracing. NVIDIA RTX Remix allows users to add features like physically-based rendering materials, normal maps, and increased geometric detail. These additional components are able to “react” to artificial lighting conditions in the game. Modders can also add several additional light effects or tweak existing data to add ray-traced shadows, ambient occlusion, reflections, and global illumination. Needless to mention, there’s a lot of artificial intelligence (AI) powering the NVIDIA RTX Remix tool.