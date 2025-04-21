Nvidia shares hotfix driver for Windows Sleep temperature bug, Modern Standby black screen

Earlier today, we reported on a new Nvidia driver issue wherein the temperature would get stuck at times and not move. The problem seemed to be a reporting issue that we hoped Nvidia would fix soon as it affected every Nvidia GPU owner and not just ones on the latest GeForce RTX 50 series.

As it turns out, the company has now released a new hotfix driver that fixes the issue. The new driver, version 576.15, is based on the previous driver package, version 576.02, which broke the temperature reading.

In the release notes, Nvidia mentions that the problem occurred after the PC woke from the Sleep state. Hence, perhaps Windows too had a part to play in this. Similar to that, the driver also resolves a Modern Standby bug that led to black screening.

Aside from these, the driver also fixes several other bugs, like shadow flickering and brings crash fixes for games. The full changelog is given below:

GeForce Hotfix Display Driver version 576.15 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 576.02.



This hotfix addresses the following: [RTX 50 series] Some games may display shadow flicker/corruption after updating to GRD 576.02 [5231537]

Lumion 2024 crashes on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card when entering render mode [5232345]

GPU monitoring utilities may stop reporting the GPU temperature after PC wakes from sleep [5231307]

[RTX 50 series] Some games may crash while compiling shaders after updating to GRD 576.02 [5230492]

[GeForce RTX 50 series notebook] Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen [5204385]

[RTX 50 series] SteamVR may display random V-SYNC micro-stutters when using multiple displays [5152246]

[RTX 50 series] Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02 [5232414]

To download the GeForce Hotfix Display Driver version 576.15, head over to this page here on Nvidia's official website.