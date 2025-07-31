Nvidia's new 580.88 driver adds support for Mafia: The Old Country and Expedition 33

Nvidia graphics card users can now download a new driver update from the company. The WHQL-certified 580.88 Game Ready driver is packing support for the new Mafia game from 2K for day-one optimizations, as well as the recent Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update that brought along DLSS 4 benefits.
Releasing on August 8, Mafia: The Old Country is slated to land with DLSS 4 support, adding Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex as GeForce graphics card-exclusive technologies. Meanwhile, matching the new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation has landed for the hit RPG.
The company has also made 62 more displays G-Sync Compatible, making them sure that they deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate experience. Find the full list here.
As with many recent drivers from Nvidia, this one also has fixes for a whole lot of issues. Here are the gaming and general bugs resolved in this update:
- World of Warcraft: displays artifacts when ray tracing is enabled
- Battlefield 2042: random square artifacts may appear around lights during gameplay
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: Lower performance after updating to R575 drivers
- Starcraft Remastered: Objects may display slight artifacts
- Cyberpunk 2077: Micro-stutter may be observed when VSYNC is enabled
- JX Online 3: Artifacts may appear on the water surface
- 32-bit games crash when using DXVK translation layer during startup
- Control: game may crash when ray tracing is enabled
- ABZU: Corruption observed in the water
- EA Sports FC 25: General stability issues
- Dirt 5: Game crash on startup
- Blender: Black dots on reference image
- Cloudflare WARP: Display mode change blocked on Advanced Optimus systems
- GPU scaling option is missing from NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App when DSC monitor connected
- Windows Photos: Trimming a video may cause the colors to be changed
- GPU video memory runs at slightly lower speed after enabling NVIDIA Smooth Motion
- For some systems running hybrid graphics mode, dGPU may not go to sleep
- Samsung 57" Odyssey Neo G9: Momentary flicker may be observed when resizing window
- LGE 27GX790A-B: Blank screens when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR
The current open issues are only related to Cyberpunk 2077 and Counter-Strike 2:
- Cyberpunk 2077 will crash when using Photo Mode to take a screenshot with path tracing enabled
- Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display
The Nvidia 580.88 driver is now available for download in the Nvidia app and GeForce Experience. Standalone download links can be found here, and here are the official release notes (PDF).
1 Comment - Add comment