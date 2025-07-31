Nvidia's new 580.88 driver adds support for Mafia: The Old Country and Expedition 33

Nvidia graphics card users can now download a new driver update from the company. The WHQL-certified 580.88 Game Ready driver is packing support for the new Mafia game from 2K for day-one optimizations, as well as the recent Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update that brought along DLSS 4 benefits.

Releasing on August 8, Mafia: The Old Country is slated to land with DLSS 4 support, adding Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex as GeForce graphics card-exclusive technologies. Meanwhile, matching the new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation has landed for the hit RPG.

The company has also made 62 more displays G-Sync Compatible, making them sure that they deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate experience. Find the full list here.

As with many recent drivers from Nvidia, this one also has fixes for a whole lot of issues. Here are the gaming and general bugs resolved in this update:

World of Warcraft: displays artifacts when ray tracing is enabled

Battlefield 2042: random square artifacts may appear around lights during gameplay

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: Lower performance after updating to R575 drivers

Starcraft Remastered: Objects may display slight artifacts

Cyberpunk 2077: Micro-stutter may be observed when VSYNC is enabled

JX Online 3: Artifacts may appear on the water surface

32-bit games crash when using DXVK translation layer during startup

Control: game may crash when ray tracing is enabled

ABZU: Corruption observed in the water

EA Sports FC 25: General stability issues

Dirt 5: Game crash on startup

Blender: Black dots on reference image

Cloudflare WARP: Display mode change blocked on Advanced Optimus systems

GPU scaling option is missing from NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App when DSC monitor connected

Windows Photos: Trimming a video may cause the colors to be changed

GPU video memory runs at slightly lower speed after enabling NVIDIA Smooth Motion

For some systems running hybrid graphics mode, dGPU may not go to sleep

Samsung 57" Odyssey Neo G9: Momentary flicker may be observed when resizing window

LGE 27GX790A-B: Blank screens when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR

The current open issues are only related to Cyberpunk 2077 and Counter-Strike 2:

Cyberpunk 2077 will crash when using Photo Mode to take a screenshot with path tracing enabled

Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display

The Nvidia 580.88 driver is now available for download in the Nvidia app and GeForce Experience. Standalone download links can be found here, and here are the official release notes (PDF).