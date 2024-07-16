OnePlus Nord 4 launched with 100W fast charging and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

OnePlus unveiled the latest member of its Nord series at the Summer Launch Event hosted in Milan, Italy. The company launched the OnePlus Nord 4 in the mid-tier segment, alongside OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds Pro 3, and Watch 2r.

The Android smartphone has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 16/32GB RAM, and 256/512GB UFS 4.0 storage option. OnePlus claims Nord 4 is the only 5G smartphone with a metal unibody (7.9mm) in the markets where it operates.

The device has a 120Hz 6.74-inch AMOLED display (2772 x 1240) with 2150 nits of peak brightness and Ultra HDR support. Its 5,500mAh battery can fuel up from zero to 100% in 28 minutes with the 100W SUPERVOOC adapter and a quick five-minute charge can give 5 hours of Netflix streaming time.

In the camera department, Nord 4 has a 50MP Sony sensor with an 8MP Sony ultra-wide, Dual LED flash, and 4K60 video recording. It has a 16MP fixed focus camera on the front that can record video up to 1080p30.

Nord 4 comes with dual nano SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS among various connectivity options. The device can double up as an infrared remote to control devices, however, its USB-C port is limited to USB 2.0.

The cherry on the cake is six years of software and security updates for the Nord 4. OnePlus also promised that the device will continue to operate at peak battery capacity for up to four years.

Much like other brands, OnePlus has also stuffed its suite of AI features unsurprisingly called OnePlus Intelligence. Its AI features can write text summaries for meetings and webpages, and generate captions for photos. There is an AI Eraser tool to remove unwanted people from photos and an AI Smart Cutout to lasso objects from images to create stickers or save them on the device.

OnePlus Nord 4 is available for pre-order in the Europe and UK with a starting price of €499/£429 for the 12GB/256GB configuration; its open sale will start on August 8 at 11 AM CEST. Meanwhile, the device will also arrive in India with a starting price of INR 29,999 for an 8GB/128GB configuration.