OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is now official, comes with a 108MP camera and €329 price tag

Following the reveal of the flagship OnePlus 11 over a month ago, OnePlus has now launched a mid-ranger in the form of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. Although the device has a somewhat affordable price tag, it has some pretty interesting specifications.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that features an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset (Adreno 619 GPU) and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (also has up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion), along with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage in Europe (this regional qualifier is important because in select Asian markets like India, it comes with 256GB of onboard storage). Additionally, it hosts a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging which can charge the phone from 0-80% within 30 minutes.

When it comes to the cameras featured on the handset, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G hosts a whopping 108MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera. It also comes with OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box with support for two years of OS updates.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be available in Europe and select Asian markets in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colors, along with a price tag of €329. European availability is slated for April 20, but the handset will not see an official launch in the U.S.

Alongside the phone, OnePlus has also unveiled the Nord Buds 2. The peripherals are a follow-up to the Nord Buds from 2020, and includes active noise cancelation (ANC) rated at -25dB. They offer battery life of up to five hours when ANC is activated and around seven hours when it is disabled. With the included charging case, this increases to 27 hours and 36 hours respectively. For those conscious about the diversity of environments that the peripherals can be used in, the Nord Buds 2 do feature IP55 water- and dust-resistance.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are available right now from OnePlus' official site in Lightning White and Thunder Gray colors. They are priced at $59 / €69 / £69 / ₹2,999 in the U.S., Europe, UK, and India respectively.

