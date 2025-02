OnePlus Watch 3 launches on February 18 with up to 5 days of battery life

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

OnePlus has updated its website and officially announced the launch date of the OnePlus Watch 3. The watch will debut on February 18, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST and will be available in the US, Canada, and European markets.

The OnePlus Watch 3 features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset as the OnePlus Watch 2. However, the device uses a new BES2800 MCU chip designed to improve battery efficiency. Speaking of battery, the OnePlus Watch 3 uses a new Silicon NanoStack Battery, boosting the capacity from the Watch 2's 500 mAh to 631 mAh.

The OnePlus Watch 3 can last up to 16 days in power saver mode and up to 5 days in smart mode. It will be available in two colors: Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. In addition to different color watch bands, the Emerald Titanium will feature a silver bezel, whereas the Obsidian model comes with a black titanium bezel.

For enhanced protection, the OnePlus Watch 3 features a 2D sapphire crystal display, which is highly scratch-resistant, along with a stainless steel chassis. Interested buyers can subscribe to launch notifications to get an extra $30 off or stand a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 2 or the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The device runs on Google's Wear OS, offering a smooth user experience similar to previous offerings from the company. It also appears that the OnePlus Watch 3's crown will be rotatable, providing a more tactile way to navigate through menus, scroll through lists, and switch between watch faces.

Notably, the teaser of the OnePlus Watch 3 is absent from the Indian website, suggesting that the watch may only be launching in the US and other mentioned regions.