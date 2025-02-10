OnePlus Watch 3 launches on February 18 with up to 5 days of battery life

OnePlus has updated its website and officially announced the launch date of the OnePlus Watch 3. The watch will debut on February 18, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST and will be available in the US, Canada, and European markets.

The OnePlus Watch 3 features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset as the OnePlus Watch 2. However, the device uses a new BES2800 MCU chip designed to improve battery efficiency. Speaking of battery, the OnePlus Watch 3 uses a new Silicon NanoStack Battery, boosting the capacity from the Watch 2's 500 mAh to 631 mAh.

The OnePlus Watch 3 can last up to 16 days in power saver mode and up to 5 days in smart mode. It will be available in two colors: Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. In addition to different color watch bands, the Emerald Titanium will feature a silver bezel, whereas the Obsidian model comes with a black titanium bezel.

For enhanced protection, the OnePlus Watch 3 features a 2D sapphire crystal display, which is highly scratch-resistant, along with a stainless steel chassis. Interested buyers can subscribe to launch notifications to get an extra $30 off or stand a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 2 or the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The device runs on Google's Wear OS, offering a smooth user experience similar to previous offerings from the company. It also appears that the OnePlus Watch 3's crown will be rotatable, providing a more tactile way to navigate through menus, scroll through lists, and switch between watch faces.

Notably, the teaser of the OnePlus Watch 3 is absent from the Indian website, suggesting that the watch may only be launching in the US and other mentioned regions.