Ookla speed test report: These countries have the fastest internet in 2025 so far

Image by geralt via Pixabay

We're a month past into 2025, and the need for a super fast internet connection is more than ever. Internet speed analytics company Ookla has released its updated speed test numbers for January 2025, giving us an idea of the internet performance in various countries at the start of the year.

In the case of fixed broadband, the global median download and upload speeds were recorded at 97.61 Mbps and 52.84 Mbps, respectively, combined with a latency of 9ms. Singapore has continued its lead from last year with a median download speed of 336.45 Mbps and an upload speed of 275.30 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates (310.05 Mbps), Hong Kong (305.71 Mbps), France (287.44 Mbps), and Iceland (281.95 Mbps) have also ranked in the top five. Meanwhile, the US remains at the seventh spot with a download speed of 274.16 Mbps.

There can be various reasons why we need such blazing-fast internet speeds in 2025. For instance, services like game streaming, cloud processing of AI workloads, and 4K/8K video streaming on platforms like YouTube and Netflix are on the rise.

Historical data reveals the global median download speed has increased by about 5.7 Mbps since January 2024, when it was recorded at 91.93 Mbps. However, Singapore has shown a more significant rise of about 60 Mbps since January last year.

Ookla has shared broadband speed test numbers for 152 countries. So, speaking of the tailenders, Syria and Cuba have claimed the bottom two spots with median download speeds of about 3 Mbps.

The story is even more surprising in the case of mobile internet, where a global median download speed of 91.24 now stands shoulder to shoulder with fixed broadband. It has early doubled since last year, when the global median download speed was 50 Mbps, as per Ookla's previous data.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken the lead in mobile internet with a median download speed of 545.94 Mbps, compared to 302.38 Mbps in January last year. It's followed by Qatar, Kuwait, China, and Denmark in the top five spots. UAE has remained in the top spot in recent years, primarily due to the stiff competition between its two major operators, Etisalat by e& and Du.

Source: Ookla