OpenAI announces data residency support in Asian countries

Data residency is a popular compliance feature that is already supported by major enterprise cloud service providers. It allows enterprises to store the associated service data within the country where they are located.

Today, OpenAI announced that it is supporting data residency in Japan, India, Singapore, and South Korea for ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and the API Platform. This new support will enable organizations in these countries to meet data sovereignty requirements by storing customer data at rest within these countries.

OpenAI mentioned that users' conversations with ChatGPT, custom GPTs, uploaded files, etc., will be stored as per the data residency policy.

OpenAI also mentioned that eligible customers can enable data residency for the API Platform. Once enabled, data storage for the API platform will be stored in the selected region. Apart from data residency, OpenAI highlighted in its announcement blog that it supports several enterprise security features, including the following:

Advanced encryption techniques: We use AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2+ for data in transit between customers and OpenAI, and OpenAI and our service providers, to safeguard data confidentiality and integrity during storage and transmission across networks.

We use AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2+ for data in transit between customers and OpenAI, and OpenAI and our service providers, to safeguard data confidentiality and integrity during storage and transmission across networks. No training on customer data: By default, OpenAI’s models are not trained using data from ChatGPT business plans or the API unless a customer explicitly opts in to share data with us.

By default, OpenAI’s models are not trained using data from ChatGPT business plans or the API unless a customer explicitly opts in to share data with us. Comprehensive data protection : Our data protection practices can support compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy laws, and adhere to the CSA STAR and SOC 2 Type 2 standards.

: Our data protection practices can support compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy laws, and adhere to the CSA STAR and SOC 2 Type 2 standards. Data Processing Addendum (DPA): We offer a comprehensive DPA(opens in a new window) that clarifies roles and responsibilities under GDPR and other privacy regulations, helping organizations meet their compliance obligations.

This expansion of data residency by OpenAI marks a crucial step in addressing the compliance needs of its enterprise customers in key Asian markets.