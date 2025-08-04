OpenAI: ChatGPT on track to reach 700M weekly active users ahead of GPT-5 launch

OpenAI today announced that ChatGPT, the world's most popular AI digital assistant, is on track to reach 700 million weekly active users this week. Back in March, ChatGPT reached the milestone of 500 million weekly active users. Even with this enormous user base, ChatGPT has grown 4x since last year.

It's going to be an exciting week—including hitting 700M weekly active users in ChatGPT, up more than 4x from last year 💥 https://t.co/3XihuyYwty — Kevin Weil 🇺🇸 (@kevinweil) August 4, 2025

Later this week, OpenAI is planning to launch its much-awaited GPT-5 model. This upcoming model will unify OpenAI's o-series and GPT-series models by enabling systems that can decide whether to think for an extended period.

Until now, OpenAI has reserved its most powerful models for paid-tier users. However, the company plans to change its strategy with the launch of GPT-5. For general users, the free tier of ChatGPT is expected to offer unlimited access to the upcoming GPT-5 model at a basic intelligence level. ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have the option to run GPT-5 at a higher intelligence level, while Pro tier subscribers, who pay $200 per month, will be able to utilize GPT-5 at an even more advanced level of intelligence.

Over the weekend, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted that OpenAI has lined up several new models, products, and features for the coming months.

we have a ton of stuff to launch over the next couple of months--new models, products, features, and more.



please bear with us through some probable hiccups and capacity crunches. although it may be slightly choppy, we think you'll really love what we've created for you! — Sam Altman (@sama) August 2, 2025

Along with the GPT-5 series models, OpenAI is also planning to release its open-weight models in the coming weeks. OpenAI delayed the launch from last month, as it needed time to run additional safety tests and review high-risk areas.

