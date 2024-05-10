OpenAI confirms 'Spring Updates' event for some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates

OpenAI announced via its official account on X that it will host a live streaming event on Monday to talk about some new updates related to ChatGPT and GPT-4. The upcoming event, scheduled for May 13, is also teased on its official website.

The announcement follows reports that the ChatGPT-maker will lift the curtain off a freshly baked AI-powered search engine on Monday to rival Google Search. If that happens, the search engine will land just a day before Google's annual developer conference Google I/O 2024 kicks off on May 14.

We’ll be streaming live on https://t.co/OcO6MLUYGH at 10AM PT Monday, May 13 to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 10, 2024

The unreleased search engine is expected to use ChatGPT as its base, reportedly searching for answers on the web to questions and inquiries. It will also include citations for its search results.

OpenAI said its Spring Updates event will be streamed live on its website at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 10:30 PM IST on May 13. Apart from the teaser, the generative AI company didn't mention what updates and changes it will bring to the table for its AI chatbot and GPT-4.

OpenAI mentioned on its website that it will demo some ChatGPT and GPT4 updates. It is expected to talk about the recently launched Media Manager tool, which allows content creators to inform OpenAI about their ownership and prevent their content from being used to train AI models.

The company is working on another tool that tells if an image is generated by its DALL-E art generator. During the testing of the unnamed tool, OpenAI found that it successfully identified over 98% of images made by DALL-E, and misidentified images about 0.5% of the time that an image was generated using DALL-E.