OpenAI expands ChatGPT's integrated image generation to all users

OpenAI has now released its integrated image creation ability to ChatGPT for everyone in general, including free users of the platform. The feature, which allows users to create images in the chat window with OpenAI's DALL-E, was previously available only to Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers.

The expansion to free users occurred over the weekend, following an initial delay announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He had previously indicated the rollout to the free tier would be delayed due to unexpectedly high user demand shortly after the updated feature, powered by the GPT-4o model, first launched for paid tiers on March 25. The company cited significant strain on its resources as the reason for the initial delay.

chatgpt image gen now rolled out to all free users! — Sam Altman (@sama) April 1, 2025

While the feature is now accessible to non-paying users, access comes with limitations. CEO Sam Altman previously suggested a potential limit of three image generations per day for the free tier. Early user feedback has been inconsistent, with some reports potentially restricted to one generation a day. Users may also experience delays between issuing image requests, ranging from minutes to hours.

This image-making capability integrates DALL-E capabilities into the ChatGPT conversation flow without the need to change to an alternate DALL-E interface.

A noted application observed since the feature's wider availability involves users uploading personal photos and instructing ChatGPT, using natural language, to recreate them in the distinct artistic style associated with Studio Ghibli. This specific use case has brought renewed attention to ongoing discussions regarding the use of copyrighted materials in training AI models.

Altman acknowledged that the image generator can still be erratic at times, rejecting certain prompts that should be accepted according to OpenAI's guidelines. He assured that the company is working hard to address such issues.