OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Enterprise with unlimited GPT-4 access

A few weeks after Microsoft first announced Bing Chat Enterprise, its main generative AI partner OpenAI has just announced its own version of its ChatGPT chatbot for enterprise customers.

In a blog post, OpenAI revealed ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers a number of features that are not currently available for normal ChatGPT users. OpenAI said that since ChatGPT went public in late 2022 it's been used by over 80 percent of the list of Fortune 500 companies.

It then decided to develop ChatGPT Enterprise to better service the business sector. The new service has already been in testing with companies like "Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier".

Perhaps the biggest feature for businesses is unlimited and faster access to the current GPT-4 chatbot. OpenAI says:

ChatGPT Enterprise removes all usage caps, and performs up to two times faster. We include 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files. ChatGPT Enterprise also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter. This feature enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether it's for financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script.

Similar to Bing Chat Enterprise, ChatGPT Enterprise is designed to offer chatbot services with extra levels of security. OpenAI says that it will not see any of the data created from its ChatGPT Enterprise customers and that data won't be used to train OpenAI's large language models.

OpenAI says it has plans to add more features to ChatGPT Enterprise in the coming months. That includes "a self-serve ChatGPT Business offering for smaller teams" and more chatbot tools that will be created for specific jobs and tasks, including ones made for "data analysts, marketers, customer support, and more."