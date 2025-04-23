OpenAI rubs salt in Google's wound, says it wants Chrome if Google's forced to sell

Bloomberg reports that OpenAI is eyeing Google’s Chrome browser, ready to snap it up if a federal court forces Google to sell it off. This came out during a court hearing on Tuesday, part of the remedies phase in the US government’s big antitrust case against Google.

This court proceeding is a pretty big deal. It follows a federal judge’s ruling back in August 2024 that Google illegally held onto a monopoly in the online search market. Now, the court is trying to figure out how to fix things and bring more competition back. Many see this specific lawsuit as posing a real threat to Google, potentially forcing it to break up or sell off major parts of its business.

Nick Turley, who runs the ChatGPT team at OpenAI, took the stand as a witness for the Justice Department. When asked if OpenAI would want to buy Chrome if the court forced Google to sell it, Turley did not hesitate.

"Yes, we would, as would many other parties," he told the court.

OpenAI thinks owning a browser like Chrome could give it an edge with users, with Turley adding the following:

You could offer a really incredible experience if ChatGPT was integrated into Chrome. We would have the ability to introduce users into what an AI first experience looks looks like.

This move would put OpenAI in even more direct competition with Google. OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 was a massive event that arguably kicked off the current AI frenzy and reportedly caused Google some panic, triggering a "code red." It comes in just days after we learned that OpenAI is reportedly working on a social networking platform similar to X.

ChatGPT’s ability to give users direct, conversational answers bypasses the traditional search results page that Google’s massive advertising business relies on. Google has since raced to integrate its own generative AI features, like its Gemini models, more deeply into its search and other services to keep pace.

Turley also pointed out that one of OpenAI’s toughest hurdles is getting its products out there to users. While OpenAI has landed a deal to put ChatGPT on Apple's iPhone, getting traction with manufacturers of Android smartphones has been much harder.

This touches on a sensitive spot for Google, as its control over the Android operating system has led to extensive antitrust battles and huge fines in places like the European Union, where regulators claim Google uses its dominance to unfairly push its apps.

He specifically brought up struggles trying to get a deal done with Samsung, suggesting Google’s deep pockets allowed it to simply outspend OpenAI. A Google executive reportedly even admitted that Google started paying Samsung in January to pre-install its Gemini AI app on their phones.

Turley sounded a bit frustrated about the Samsung talks, stating, "It was not a lack of trying. We never got to a point where we could discuss concrete terms."

The Justice Department, backed by several state attorneys general, has proposed some hefty measures to address Google’s search monopoly. These include forcing Google to sell off Chrome, making Google license its valuable search data to rivals, and stopping Google from making paid deals that ensure its services are the default option on devices and platforms.

The idea of Google being forced to sell its widely used Chrome browser is a key part of the government’s plan to chip away at Google’s power in how users access the web and search. If the court orders this, it would be a historic moment, marking the first time a major US company has been broken up by court order since the breakup of AT&T back in the 1980s.

Source: Bloomberg